Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 304,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 463,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

JKHY opened at $189.58 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

