Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JUGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 2,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

