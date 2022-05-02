JBG SMITH Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -195.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 888,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after buying an additional 644,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 149,204 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

