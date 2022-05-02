JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

JD opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.26 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $216,391,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

