Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

