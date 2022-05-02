Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Toshiba (Get Rating)
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.