Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enviva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:EVA opened at $84.34 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

