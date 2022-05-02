Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 632,482 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

KGC stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

