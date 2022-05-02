Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.