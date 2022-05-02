Jennison Associates LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.14% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

