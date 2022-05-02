Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.