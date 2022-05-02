Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.28% of NuStar Energy worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

