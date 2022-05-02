Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.54 Million in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 720,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $12,935,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRT. Barclays reduced their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of HRT opened at $17.29 on Monday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

