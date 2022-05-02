Jennison Associates LLC Invests $9.49 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.