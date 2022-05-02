Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.06% of Mayville Engineering worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $112.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

