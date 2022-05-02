Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE OSK opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

