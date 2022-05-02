Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.