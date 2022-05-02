Jennison Associates LLC Sells 48,148 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,148 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

