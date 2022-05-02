Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226,659 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.