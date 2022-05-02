Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.