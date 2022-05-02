Jollibee Foods Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

JBFCY opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Jollibee Foods has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

