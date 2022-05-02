JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,719 ($47.40) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The stock has a market cap of £95.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,504.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,753.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Insiders have acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 over the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

