JulSwap Market Capitalization Tops $9.80 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $671,651.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00215885 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00437711 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 279.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,122.21 or 1.92646124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

