JulSwap Price Tops $0.0172 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $958,551.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

