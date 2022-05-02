Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Jupiter Mines (Get Rating)

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

