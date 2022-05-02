Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JUSHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

JUSHF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 186,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Jushi has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

