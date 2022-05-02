Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($43.22) to GBX 3,724 ($47.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of JTKWY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

