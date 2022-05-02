Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in April

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,306,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 2,374,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 389.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,583. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

