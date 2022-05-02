KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Tops $6.04 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $69.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

