Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.