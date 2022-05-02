Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
