Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 6.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $24,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KW traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.16. 32,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

