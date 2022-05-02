Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in April

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

KYCCF opened at $401.00 on Monday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $389.50 and a twelve month high of $711.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

