Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $388.29

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $388.29 and last traded at $400.04, with a volume of 6564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $401.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KYCCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.88 and its 200 day moving average is $541.89.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

