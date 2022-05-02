Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 900 ($11.47) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 523 ($6.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £212.66 million and a P/E ratio of 34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 660.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 760.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

