Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
KMB stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.02. 2,221,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,255. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
