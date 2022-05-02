Kin Reaches Market Cap of $46.93 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $46.93 million and $747,588.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00214936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00152869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.30 or 0.07321673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

