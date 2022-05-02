Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

