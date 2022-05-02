Kirk G. Nielsen Acquires 41,988 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 41,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.07. 204,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,260. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Sell-side analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

