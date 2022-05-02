Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.17 Million

Klever (KLV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Klever has a market cap of $100.17 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00216250 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00444235 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 295.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,269.03 or 1.88479109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.