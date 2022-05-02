Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KOTMY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.06. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $67.07.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.