Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.88

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 227659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.58) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.53) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.58) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.27) to €26.00 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.16) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

