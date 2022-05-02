Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 79475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
