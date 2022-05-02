Korea Investment CORP Acquires 112,500 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 317.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.43. 5,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,081. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

