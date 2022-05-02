Korea Investment CORP Acquires 166,785 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,785 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $104,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,740. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

