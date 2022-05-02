Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.31% of CoStar Group worth $96,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

