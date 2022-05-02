Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.22. 224,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.