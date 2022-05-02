Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $73,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.29. 4,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.99. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.98.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

