Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $97,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,146. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.65 and its 200-day moving average is $287.93. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

