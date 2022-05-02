Korea Investment CORP Has $115.56 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $115,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.27. 14,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,838. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $368.35 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

