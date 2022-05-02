Korea Investment CORP Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,998,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. 553,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,173,387. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

