Korea Investment CORP Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

